JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 7:00 AM Emergency Dispatch Centers began receiving alerts regarding a vehicle fire at 7th and Rangeline in the eastbound lanes.

Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department and METS ambulance responded. MODOT Emergency Response were notified.

photo: Cal Busse

First on the scene described flames and smoke.

Everyone was out of the vehicle safely.

More information as it becomes available available from authorities.