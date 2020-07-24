More Joplin brick and mortar falls; Justice® in Northpark Mall closing

JOPLIN, Mo. — In a media release on Thursday the parent company of Justice, asena Retail Group, announced they had reached a restructuring agreement with 2/3 of their lenders and filed voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The suggested headline reads, “COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupted Meaningful Progress!”

As part of this restructuring asena retail group will “strategically reduce its footprint with the closing of a significant number of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.”

Out of the nearly 600 Justice stores, only roughly 100 will remain. Joplin is among the 85% of stores shuttering their doors. A quick search of their Joplin Justice store website they state it clearly.

“Thank you for allowing us to be there for you and your girl in these uncertain times. We want you to know that we remain committed to staying connected with you so that Justice can continue to empower generations of girls for years to come. Thank you for being a part of the Justice community. Together we will build a stronger future for you and us. XOXO” Justice Joplin Store

“We hope you will come and visit us. Our stores that are closing will be hosting clearance sales and our gift card, merchandise credit, credit card, and loyalty programs remain unchanged. If you have additional questions, click here for more information.” asena Retail Group

LANE BRYANT

The only other brand in the Joplin market within asena retail group is Lane Bryant. We reached out to our Joplin Lane Bryant and they referred us to Corporate Affairs and Public Relations. We contacted them and have not heard back as of the publishing of this story.

However they are closing some LB stores. The exact number of closing and location will depend upon landlord relationships. “The final number of store closings will be determined based on the ability of ascena and our landlords to reach agreement on sustainable lease structures. We believe the Plan is in the landlord’s long term interest and we are hopeful and optimistic that our landlords will partner with us to keep as many stores open as possible.”