More Felony charges for teen in second incident where violent attack was filmed

Webb City Police investigating Sept 17 crime and Joplin Police investigate Sept 28 crime, both recorded but unrelated incidents

JOPLIN, Mo. — Earlier this week Joplin Police Department released information that through an investigation, three area teens were arrested and now charged with multiple felonies (listed below).

CHARGES IN JOPLIN CRIME

Mace-Canterbury: Robbery 1st degree, kidnapping 1st degree, and armed criminal action

Dicks: Armed robbery 1st degree, kidnapping 1st degree, and armed criminal action

Garvin: Robbery 1st degree and kidnapping 1st degree

One thing that led police to the teens? They filmed it and posted portions of it on SNAPCHAT.

Joplin News First obtained a portion of the SNAPCHAT alleged assault from an unnamed source.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Joplin News First received information that one of those teens involved in the Joplin crime filmed a violent attack that occurred in Webb City on September 17.

Sources tell us it was recorded by Trevin Dicks. The man who is now charged with felony assault that allegedly occurred in Webb City.

CHARGES IN WEBB CITY CRIME