More C-19 cases at Grove nursing home; Drive-thru testing site Thursday 10:00 AM at Civic Center

Delaware County Health Department in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health will host the site until they run out of supplies that day

GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health late Tuesday night release a report confirming the Grove Nursing Center adds more C-19 cases. From 56 to 63 for the day ending Monday, April 13, 11:59 PM. The staff number of 19 remained the same.

Initially when Sean Bridges of the Delaware County Health Department learned of the health emergency at the facility he said they moved fast. “We performed 121 tests within 24 hours of notification. Anybody that has been identified has been contacted throught the epidemilogical investigation. The plan going forward is having the drive-thru clinic at the Grove Civic Center.”

THURSDAY CONTINUOUS DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITE UNTIL SUPPLIES LAST

Oklahoma Dist. 5 State Representative Josh West’s office provided information on a drive thru CORONAVIRUS testing site with the Delaware County Health Department this Thursday, 16 April, 2020, at the Civic Center in Grove.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Thursday, April 16, 2020

Where: Grove Civic Center, 1702 Main Street, Grove, OK

Contact: (918) 253-4511

In order to be eligible for testing, you must either meet one of the following:

Currently reside in Oklahoma

Work in Oklahoma

Temporarily live in Oklahoma (example, living in a hotel in Oklahoma)

This will be for individuals 16 and older, those that are 16/17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In order to be tested, you must be experiencing 1 of the 4 criteria.

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.