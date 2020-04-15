More C-19 cases at Grove nursing home; Drive-thru testing site Thursday 10:00 AM at Civic Center

GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health late Tuesday night release a report confirming the Grove Nursing Center adds more C-19 cases. From 56 to 63 for the day ending Monday, April 13, 11:59 PM. The staff number of 19 remained the same.
Initially when Sean Bridges of the Delaware County Health Department learned of the health emergency at the facility he said they moved fast. “We performed 121 tests within 24 hours of notification. Anybody that has been identified has been contacted throught the epidemilogical investigation. The plan going forward is having the drive-thru clinic at the Grove Civic Center.”
THURSDAY CONTINUOUS DRIVE-THRU TESTING SITE UNTIL SUPPLIES LAST
Oklahoma Dist. 5 State Representative Josh West’s office provided information on a drive thru CORONAVIRUS testing site with the Delaware County Health Department this Thursday, 16 April, 2020, at the Civic Center in Grove.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Thursday, April 16, 2020
Where: Grove Civic Center, 1702 Main Street, Grove, OK
Contact: (918) 253-4511
In order to be eligible for testing, you must either meet one of the following:
- Currently reside in Oklahoma
- Work in Oklahoma
- Temporarily live in Oklahoma (example, living in a hotel in Oklahoma)
This will be for individuals 16 and older, those that are 16/17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. In order to be tested, you must be experiencing 1 of the 4 criteria.
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Delaware County Health Department in collaboration with Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), Delaware County Emergency Management, Grove Police Department, Grove Fire Department, and Grove EMS will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.
The service will be available Thursday April 16, from 10:00AM until 2:00PM at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 Main St. Grove, as supplies remain available.
To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older, and currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian consent.
“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Maria Alexander. “There is no charge for testing and does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times. ”
A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.
For more information about the testing site, contact the Delaware County Health Department at 918-253-4511.
To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.govDelaware County Health Department FB page (click to view)