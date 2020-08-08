Months of investigation culminate as First Degree Murder charges are filed; Homicide on the West Side

JOPLIN, Mo. — First Degree Murder Charges were filed this week, culminating months of investigation dating back to December 18, 2019 when a Joplin man was discovered at the Westside Mini-Storage Units suffering three gunshot wounds that would prove fatal.

Mason S. Roach, 24, of Carthage, is now charged in the shooting death of Jonathan Powell, 36, that occurred at the Westside Mini-Storage Units, 1717 South Roosevelt Ave.

Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney Theresa Kenny requests in her Criminal Complaint filed this week a warrant for Roach’s arrest and that formal charges be brought forth. Including: Felony First Degree Murder and Felony Armed Criminal Action. The maximum penalty of Felony First Degree Murder in Missouri is the death penalty.

Detective Sargent Luke Stahl has been investigating the case for the Joplin Police Department and filed the Probable Cause July 23 stating that Mason S. Roach, committed:

Murder in the First Degree {Felony A RSMo 565.020 }

Armed Criminal Action { Felony RSMo 571.015 }

“The autopsy showed Powell sustained three gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide as a result of the wounds. R.M., a witness, advised Roach forced her into a black 2005 Nissan Altima at gunpoint. Once in the Altima they left a residence in Carl Junction and Roach drove to the storage units. R.M. advises Roach was upset because he had found messages between her and Powell. When they arrived at the storage unit R.M. observed Powell outside. As Powell was walking toward the car Roach pointed the handgun at R.M.’s head. R.M. leaned forward in the seat putting her head between her legs to avoid being shot. Roach fired multiple rounds through the passenger window as he was sitting in the driver seat. The Altima was seen on surveillance video entering the storage unit at 1202 hours and leaving at 1206 hours. No other vehicle entered the storage units until 1213 hours, which was the 911 caller. Over the course of a month after the murder Roach confessed to three different people that he had shot and killed Powell.” “The black 2005 Nissan Altima was located and found to have broken glass in the passenger floorboard. The window had been replaced with plexiglass and the passenger door panel was missing which was consistent with R.M.’s statement that shot through the passenger window.”

Also Det Sgt Stahl notes in his Probable Cause that Roach is currently in custody in the Ottawa County jail being held by Wyandotte Tribal Municipal Police for multiple offenses. He has been in their custody since January 11, 2020.

Joplin Police remind this is a continuing investigation and if anyone has any related information to this case you are encouraged to contact Det Sgt Stahl at the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.