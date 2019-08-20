Monett Shooting; Police Seeking Person of Interest

Click to enlarge

(MONETT, Mo.) — On Tuesday, August 20, 2019 around 12:30 a.m., the Monett Police Department responded to the 200 block of Frisco Street in Monett reference shots fired and a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival officers located a 50-year-old white male of Monett who received multiple gunshots. The victim was transported by ambulance and air medical services for treatment of serious threatening injuries.

Close-up of distinct tattoo

Monett Police Department is looking for Kyle Huse, a 31-year-old white male of Aurora who is a person of interest in the investigation. If you have information on his whereabouts, call police.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is requested to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241.