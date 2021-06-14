Monett man rear ends Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, “at high rate of speed”; Arrested for DWI

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol report Sunday morning around 7:00 a.m. one of their troopers was, “struck in the rear at a high rate of speed.” Sending the trooper and the DWI driver to area hospitals.

Troop D Patrol PIO Sam Carpenter tells us the crash occurred in Barry County on Hwy 37, just south of Route B. Just outside the Purdy city limits.

Kelvin Salas, 24, of Monett, was driving a 2009 Chevy Pickup southbound and struck the patrol vehicle from behind. Salas suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Cassville.

Trooper Josie Long, 41, of Springfield, was wearing his seat belt in his patrol vehicle. The 2019 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor was declared a total loss.

Salas was arrested, charged with: C & I (Careless and Imprudent Driving), DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), no insurance and no seat belt. He was released to medical staff and not transported to jail.



TROOPER LONG’S PATROL VEHICLE.

Trooper Long was taken by patrol vehicle to Cox Monett for treatment of minor injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF