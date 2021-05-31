Monett man charged with murder after body discovered in rural field; Victim is identified as next of kin notified

Sources tell us other individuals could be involved and have now fled the county.

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a Monett, Missouri man. Friday just after 6:00 p.m. Barry County 911 received reports of a deceased individual near the roadway in a field.

Deputies responded to the area of FR 1078 and FR 2140 in rural Butterfield and initiated a homicide investigation. According to a media release BCSO requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

“Troopers, and investigators from the Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control unit, responded to assist.”

The victim is identified as Daylon M. Anderson, 25, of Monett. Next of kin was notified. Preliminary information points to fatal gunshot wound.

Less than 12 hours later one suspect was booked into the Barry County jail. Now identified as Dylan R. Williams, 21, of Monett.

SOURCE: INITIAL BOOKING INFORMATION INTO BARRY COUNTY JAIL. UPDATED CHARGES ARE STATED IN ARTICLE.

Sheriff Danny Boyd states, “He is charged in Barry County Circuit Court with 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. He is being held without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to assure citizens that this is a targeted event, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

Sources tell us other individuals could be involved and they could have fled the county. If you have any information call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 417-847-3121. Or you can submit tips online by clicking here.

