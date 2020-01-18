Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day; What in the what?

Our Carthage schools insider told us it was an innocent mistake and was quickly removed

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saturday morning Joplin News First was questioned by many people privately, why did the Carthage High School have such a puzzling message on their marquee?

“School will be in session Monday, January 20, White Day” and it’s known that Monday is the federal holiday remembering Civil Rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr.

I reached out to one of our Carthage schools insiders who explained the innocent copy on the sign.

Carthage school colors are “BLUE” and “WHITE”. Those two colors are the names given to their class blocks.

This coming Monday is normally not on the school calendar. That is a snow make up day. And thus reminder as a “WHITE” block day.

In hindsight it was mentioned. Perhaps it should have said it was a “NON-BLUE” day.

They told us they removed the marquee Saturday morning.