Mojo the Cow, influencer

JOPLIN, Mo. — Since the property of a former restaurant, West 7th and S Maiden Lane, has gone up for sale, one fixture left behind for potential new owners has suffered.

Mojo the Cow stands on the SW corner, his horns have been removed. He’s been tipped over countless times. And suffered general abuse.

But unofficial information tells us that Mojo the Cow has become an influencer. We noticed recently he is wearing an “eat mor chicken” sign. Which is a slogan for a popular restaurant.

Confirmed information is that Chick-fil-a will be opening their third Joplin, Mo. location, NE corner of 36th and Rangeline, tentatively in March of 2022. They have already begun construction.

We asked Mojo the Cow if he was being paid as an influencer leading up to that opening? To subtly promote the 36th and Rangeline location? He was tight lipped. Mouth welded shut.

The property where Mojo the Cow stands is listed for sale by Buttram Commercial Real Estate LLC.

Despite the abuse, we know Mojo the Cow will survive. He is strong and hard-headed, meaning mostly his head is made of metal. A new income as an influencer means better days are ahead for Mojo the Cow. We will continue to follow this developing story.