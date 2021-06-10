MoDOT vehicle struck by tractor-trailer in fatal crash; Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team summoned to Baseline Blvd in Tri-Cities Fire District; Baseline closed for hours CR 250-255

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a rollover crash at 3:12 p.m. involving a semi and a MoDOT dump truck on Baseline Blvd near County Road 255.

METS ambulance and Tri-Cities Fire District responded as well as as Asbury Fire & Rescue. It’s on the jurisdiction line of the districts. Jasper Fire responded as mutual aid. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D was notified.



“Baseline Blvd will be shut down between County Road 250 and 255 for several hours.” Tri-Cities Fire to JasCo Dispatch







USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

Trooper tell us on the scene this is a fatal crash. The driver of the semi died in the crash. The Jasper County coroner has claimed the body. Next of kin has not been notified as of the initial printing of this article. The driver was from out of state, out of our area.

The tractor-trailer was traveling west on Baseline approaching County Road 255. The driver of the MoDOT dump truck, eastbound, had slowed due to traffic to about “8 mph”, Trooper tells us at the scene.

The MoDOT driver was not transported by ambulance to a hospital, suffering only minor injuries.

S&S Towing of Jasper will remove the tractor-trailer which is fully loaded with carpet. The trailer is breeched (broken open). The removal will take hours, until after dark.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team of Troop D arrived around 4:30 p.m. to map the crash.

M&M Wrecker will remove the MoDOT dump truck from the roadway.

We will update this story here with more information as it is released by authorities and next of kin notifications are made. Click here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.