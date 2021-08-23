MoDOT SWMo update; Stones Corner and 171 striping and last 5 miles Mo. to Ark. connector begin round-the-clock work

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Monday night we caught MODOT workers striping the Stones Corner Roundabout and along 171 where recently new asphalt was laid.

MoDOT crews will be striping along these routes this week:

Route 49 in #NewtonCo

Route 249 in #JasperCo

Route 160 in #StoneCo and #TaneyCo

Route F in #TaneyCo

Watch for slow moving equipment and give the crews plenty of room.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane Closures, Traffic Delays on I-49/Rt 71 & Rt 90 in McDonald Co. Week of Aug. 23



CONNECTING I-49 TO THE NEW HIGHWAY AT PINEVILLE.

‘Round the clock, Monday-Thursday, Aug. 23-26 at Missouri Route 90 bridge over I-49 west of Jane

‘Round the clock, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 26-28 at I-49/U.S. Route 71 between McDonald County Route H and Wolf Den Road near Pineville

Contractor crews laying asphalt to tie in new I-49 to existing I-49 and Missouri Route 90

Between Aug. 23-26, Route 90 bridge over I-49 reduced to one lane between Goodin Hollow Road and Sumner Road near Pineville

Drivers will be directed through the work zone with pilot cars. Drivers should wait for pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone.

Between Aug. 26-28, I-49/Route 71 reduced to one lane between Route H and Wolf Den Road west of Jane When contractor crews are working on northbound I-49/Route 71, left lane will be CLOSED between Goodin Hollow Road and Wolf Den Road When contractor crews are working on southbound I-49/Route 71, right lane will be CLOSED between Route H and Wolf Den Road

Speed limit through the work zone will be reduced to 60 mph

Drivers are urged to find alternate route