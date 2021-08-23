MoDOT SWMo update; Stones Corner and 171 striping and last 5 miles Mo. to Ark. connector begin round-the-clock work

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Late Monday night we caught MODOT workers striping the Stones Corner Roundabout and along 171 where recently new asphalt was laid.
- MoDOT crews will be striping along these routes this week:
- Route 49 in #NewtonCo
- Route 249 in #JasperCo
- Route 160 in #StoneCo and #TaneyCo
- Route F in #TaneyCo
- Watch for slow moving equipment and give the crews plenty of room.
⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane Closures, Traffic Delays on I-49/Rt 71 & Rt 90 in McDonald Co. Week of Aug. 23
I-49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector
- ‘Round the clock, Monday-Thursday, Aug. 23-26 at Missouri Route 90 bridge over I-49 west of Jane
- ‘Round the clock, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 26-28 at I-49/U.S. Route 71 between McDonald County Route H and Wolf Den Road near Pineville
Contractor crews laying asphalt to tie in new I-49 to existing I-49 and Missouri Route 90
- Between Aug. 23-26, Route 90 bridge over I-49 reduced to one lane between Goodin Hollow Road and Sumner Road near Pineville
- Drivers will be directed through the work zone with pilot cars. Drivers should wait for pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone.
- Between Aug. 26-28, I-49/Route 71 reduced to one lane between Route H and Wolf Den Road west of Jane
- When contractor crews are working on northbound I-49/Route 71, left lane will be CLOSED between Goodin Hollow Road and Wolf Den Road
- When contractor crews are working on southbound I-49/Route 71, right lane will be CLOSED between Route H and Wolf Den Road
- Speed limit through the work zone will be reduced to 60 mph
- Drivers are urged to find alternate route