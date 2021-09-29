MoDOT Roundabout hybrid build closes 171/96/YY/KCS RR for up to 60 days north of Carl Junction, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT continues work on the $10 million dollar project north of Carl Junction, Missouri at the intersection of:

MO-171

MO-96

State Route YY

Kansas City Southern Railroad

This new hybrid roundabout will slow down speeds and enhance safety.

DETOUR: MO-43 to H to 171

CLOSED FOR UP TO 60 DAYS:

MO-171 at Kafir Road (north side)

MO-171 at Ivy Road (south side)

MO-96 at County Road 270 (east side)

State Route YY at County Road 284 (west side)









FAST FACTS:

Relocate Route 171/96/YY intersection east of the existing intersection away from KCS Railroad to improve safety

Build multi-lane roundabout at new intersection alignment Roundabout will consist of two 16-foot lanes with 10-foot truck apron Roundabout entry will consist of one or two lanes varying from 12– to 16-feet with four-foot outside shoulder

Contract also includes projects to pave approximately 26 miles of Route 171 between Missouri/Kansas state line and I-49 along with a section of Jasper County Route O between Jasper County Route D and Missouri 96

Contractor crews will relocate the intersection at Missouri Route 171/Route 96 and Jasper County Route YY to the east and convert the intersection to a multi-lane roundabout. In addition, an approximately 26-mile stretch of Route 171 between the Missouri/Kansas state line and I-49 will be resurfaced.

The existing intersection is located immediately adjacent to the Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad tracks which parallel Missouri Route 171. Vehicles, especially large semis and farm equipment, approaching from the west on Jasper County Route YY often must sit across the railroad tracks while waiting for a gap in traffic on Route 171. The project will increase the distance between the railroad tracks and Route 171, improving safety.