NEWTON Co. (Rural Diamond) — Shortly after 4:10 PM Newton County Dispatch alerted Diamond Fire District to a structure fire at 1470 Prarie View Road. 4:21 PM mutual aid was requested of Redings Mill Fire Department.

4:31 PM Duenweg Fire Department was requested for mutual aid for a fully involved structre.

The home is located in a rural area to the north of FF Hwy but to the east of Kodiak Road. More information as becomes available.

The fire could be seen on our KSN/KODE tower camera.