Unoccupied mobile home fire as temperatures plummet

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Carl Junction Fire Protection District respond to a structure fire shortly before 9:30 PM Sunday. An unoccupied mobile home that could threaten other structures.

Fire was reported by neighbors who observed smoke and flames.

Estate Lane is a short road, kind of an unnamed trailer park. Individuals own their own property. Generally in that situation someone might abandon a trailer as it has become dilapidated. However that does not speak for the condition of all mobile homes on the lane.

Estate Lane is just off Lone Elm and near Hickory Hills (see map).

Temperatures dropped sharply after sundown Sunday and winds rose sharply to about 30 mph. The high winds make fighting a fire hard in these conditions.

Fire was declared under control at 10:21 PM.

Developing story…