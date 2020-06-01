Structure fire Monday morning brings together four departments

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Duenweg) — Emergency dispatch alerted Duenweg Fire Department about 6:50 AM with reports of a structure fire, 323 North Travis Acres Road.

Joplin Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department and Webb City Fire Department were requested to provide assistance to Duenweg Fire as well as METS ambulance.

Visible smoke and flames was the first report as authorities arrived. The structure is a large detached garage, but very close to the residence.

Investigating the cause of a fire as such, is routine. And the Mo. State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene at 7:25 AM. However updated information from Duenweg Fire Chief Howard Redding, he tells us they are handling the investigation.

More information will be updated at FSHP here on our Joplin News First tab. @action12news #duenweg #duenwegmo #duenwegfire #jascosheriff