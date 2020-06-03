Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper riot helmet hit by bullet

JOPLIN NEWS FIRST — Violent rioting erupted Monday evening and extending into Tuesday morning in the St. Louis area.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers assist local police when requested if available. This social media update from the Patrol is a picture of the violence that broke out Monday.

Monday night, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper responding to rioting in St. Louis narrowly averted serious injury. A bullet penetrated his moving vehicle and face shield of the riot helmet on his head. The Patrol continues to protect Missourians tonight and every night no matter the risks. Missouri State Highway Patrol

MSHP trooper was wearing this riot helmet, struck by bullet while inside patrol vehicle Monday night as St. Louis demonstrations turned violent.

Four police officers were shot requiring hospitalization Monday in the St. Louis area. And a few hours later into Tuesday morning a retired St. Louis Police Captain was shot and killed while working security at a pawn shop that was threatened by looters.

Retired St. Louis Police Capt. Dave Dorn.

RETIRED ST LOUIS CAPT. SHOT AND KILLED

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – For 38 years, Dave Dorn worked to protect and serve the public as a police officer, rising to the rank of captain in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Dorn was shot and killed by a looter overnight while working as a security guard at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive. He was 77.

“He was exercising his law enforcement training,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “So, in his honor, we are wearing our mourning badge.”

After retiring from the St. Louis department in 2007, Dorn became the chief of police in Moline Acres.

No matter where Dave Dorn worked, people loved him. Retired St. Louis police Officer David Ellison said Dorn helped him out of poverty and into a life in law enforcement.

“Dave Dorn was a great man. He was fair; the sharpest, cleanest guy,” Ellison said. “He came out of the car; his presence was well-known and observed. He meant business when it was time for business.”

Chief Hayden said investigators have made no arrests and have not identified a suspect.