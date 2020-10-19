Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper involved in crash Sunday evening

Trooper working the crash tells us at the scene that a black Ford Fusion was eastbound on Apple Road and collided with the southbound trooper on MO-59.

FIDELITY, Mo. (JASPER COUNTY) — Just before 7:00 PM radio reports from Missouri State Highway Patrol stated assistance was needed regarding a two vehicle crash, MO-59 and Apple Road. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper.

Mercy EMS, Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and additional members of Troop D.

It was determined to be a non-injury crash. The adult female driver and two children in the passenger car were checked by Mercy EMS at the scene but did not require medical transport.

A trooper not involved in the crash, gave us details, stating a black Ford Fusion was eastbound on Apple Road and collided with the southbound trooper on MO-59.

M&M Wrecker of Carthage was summoned to remove both vehicles.

