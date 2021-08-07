Missouri State Highway Patrol report drowning of 6-year-old Kansas City boy on Elk River

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Friday afternoon Noel Fire Department, McDonald County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Water Patrol Div. responded to an area, about 1.5 miles north of Noel along Elk River.

2:12 p.m. McDonald County Dispatch Radio, “Noel Fire personnel to the Latinos Park [Lane] Campground for a missing juvenile, six-year-old male, possibly underwater, time out 1412.”

DISPATCH CALL FOR NOEL FIRE FROM MCDONALD COUNTY EMERGENCY 911: (SOURCE BROADCASTIFY)

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. K.J. Kasischke Friday evening filed a preliminary online report stating the child, a Kansas City resident, entered the water without a life jacket, at 1:59 p.m.

SCREENSHOT OF PRELIMINARY ONLINE REPORT.

“Occurred as the subject waded out into the water and could not return to shore. Subject was pronounced at Freeman Neosho by Dr. Pace at 3:45 p.m.”

Sgt. W.L. Burr of Troop D and McDonald County Deputies assisted.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities. Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and Important Stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.