Missouri State Highway Patrol release more details in crash where Jeep went over railing of I-49 overpass; Everyone in Jeep were wearing seat belts

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday evening about 8:25 p.m. Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Dept were alerted to a two vehicle crash on Fir Road over I-49. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified as the crash would be investigated by troopers.

Cpl. B. L. Crockett of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us before our live video the two vehicles collided on the Fir Road/HH overpass. A white passenger car crossed the center line and struck a green Jeep. The Jeep then went over the railing, falling below. Ending near I-49 northbound lanes.

The initial online report has been released by Trooper B.A. Walker which states the white vehicle, 2007 Mercury Milan, was being driven by B. Cayden Garvin, 20, of Carthage. He suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.

2012 Jeep Wrangler was being operated by Dion Ward, 24, of Carthage. He suffered minor injuries. Passengers in the vehicle included a 20-year-old female, Erin Harris, of Carthage. And a 4-year-old male of Carthage who suffered moderate injuries. All occupants of the Jeep were wearing their seat belts.

”Crash occurred as [Mercury] crossed center of the roadway and struck [Jeep].[Jeep] overturned over a concrete barrier and onto the interstate [below].” Tpr. B.A. Walker, Jasper County zone of Troop D

M&M Wrecker removed the vehicles from the crash scene. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies

