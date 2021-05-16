Missouri State Highway Patrol pursuit ends at Shoal Creek, individual exits car to swim across; Rescue crews searching downstream for male

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just minutes after midnight Sunday morning a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper located a possible DWI driver along Coyote Drive near Shoal Creek in Newton County.

What Missouri State Highway Patrol, PIO Sam Carpenter, describes was a short pursuit, seems less than a mile. Beginning on Coyote, then west on Apricot and north on a dirt road, Canary, that leads to the old Filmore Bridge.

The bridge used to be the main bridge of travel until the 1980s when it was replaced. Now it sits on private property over the creek and it’s is blocked off to vehicles.

The suspect vehicle then continued to the east off Canary down dirt paths and ended in shallow water just up to the wheels.

We are told it was then the male individual exited the car and attempted to swim across, south to north across the creek. He was carried downstream in the current. Troopers lost sight of him just past the old Filmore Bridge.

Redings Mill Water Rescue responded immediately and requested assistance from Joplin Fire Department Water Rescue Team. Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Rescue also responded.

About 1:45 a.m. operations to locate the individual were suspended. They resumed around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

It’s not known if this is a recovery operation or the individual simply floated downstream and got away in the pursuit.

Search teams are visible on property along the shores and in the water.

You are asked to avoid the area while authorities search from old Filmore Bridge and downstream.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available from Missouri State Highway Patrol.