Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy graduate 25 new Troopers, one is from Anderson, Mo.

112TH CLASS. CLICK TO ENLARGE.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 25 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Governor Michael L. Parson provided the keynote address.

One of the 25 is from the Joplin area. Trooper Elijah LeBlanc graduated from McDonald County High School at Anderson, Mo. In 2015. He continued his education at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. where he studied criminal justice.

His mother, Ranee LeBlanc, tells Joplin News First, “His father and I are extremely proud of him.”

Trooper LeBlanc’s father, Derrick LeBlanc, is a Deputy for the McDonald Co. Sheriff’s office.

Ranee LeBlanc continues saying, “Elijah decided he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement after seeing his dad graduate from the police academy at MSSU.”

Trooper LeBlanc also spent time as a dispatcher for McDonald County Emergency 911.

His first assignment will be Troop I in the Rolla, Mo. area, Zone 2, Phelps & Maries counties. Trooper LeBlanc’s field training officer is Corporal Nicholas Summers.

TROOPER ELIJAH LeBLANC OF ANDERSON, MO.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 112th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Isaac L. Kimball (Columbia, MO), Zone 5, Ray & Carroll Counties

Joshua W. Eickhoff (Alma, MO), Zone 8, Lafayette County

Gregory A. Stineman (Cole Camp, MO), Zone 11, Cass County

William M. Henderson (Edwards, MO), Zone 15, Henry County



Troop C

Markus G. Burns (Greenridge, MO), Zone 7, Warren County

Lane C. Coleman (Ozark, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County

Brandon T. Dorff (Collinsville, CT), Zone 10, Franklin County

Nathan W. Downs (Troy, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County

Brent W. Katzing (Sedalia, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County

Maurice Lang Jr. (Raymore, MO), Zone 2, N. St. Louis County

Patrick B. Martin (Jacksonville, IL), Zone 10, Franklin County

Tyson O. Murphy (Imperial, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County

Collin J. Nichols (Troy, MO), Zone 7, Warren County

Joshua T. Parrott (Smithville, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County



Troop D

Marissa L. Harris (Montgomery City, MO), Zone 15, Stone & Taney Counties

Christopher T. Schmidt (Rogersville, MO), Zone 4, Stone & Taney Counties

Scott J. Walden (Holt, MO), Zone 14, Barry County



Troop E

Kyle L. Hogan (Gainesville, MO), Zone 4, Bollinger/Cape Girardeau/Scott Counties

Nathaniel V. Bishop (Willow Springs, MO), Zone 9, New Madrid & Pemiscot Counties

Tyler S. Reinke (Lincoln, MO), Zone 10, Dunklin County

Richard W. Wylie (Wheaton, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County



Troop F

Matthew M. Guinnip (Hallsville, MO), Zone 16, Camden & Miller Counties

Matthew D. Easton (Hannibal, MO), Zone 17, Camden & Miller Counties



Troop I

Nicholas I. Kucsik (Bonnots Mill, MO), Zone 3, Crawford County

Elijah D. LeBlanc (Anderson, MO), Zone 2, Phelps & Maries County

