Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy graduate 25 new Troopers, one is from Anderson, Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 25 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Governor Michael L. Parson provided the keynote address.
One of the 25 is from the Joplin area. Trooper Elijah LeBlanc graduated from McDonald County High School at Anderson, Mo. In 2015. He continued his education at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. where he studied criminal justice.
His mother, Ranee LeBlanc, tells Joplin News First, “His father and I are extremely proud of him.”
Trooper LeBlanc’s father, Derrick LeBlanc, is a Deputy for the McDonald Co. Sheriff’s office.
Ranee LeBlanc continues saying, “Elijah decided he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement after seeing his dad graduate from the police academy at MSSU.”
Trooper LeBlanc also spent time as a dispatcher for McDonald County Emergency 911.
His first assignment will be Troop I in the Rolla, Mo. area, Zone 2, Phelps & Maries counties. Trooper LeBlanc’s field training officer is Corporal Nicholas Summers.
The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 112th Recruit Class are listed below:
Troop A
Isaac L. Kimball (Columbia, MO), Zone 5, Ray & Carroll Counties
Joshua W. Eickhoff (Alma, MO), Zone 8, Lafayette County
Gregory A. Stineman (Cole Camp, MO), Zone 11, Cass County
William M. Henderson (Edwards, MO), Zone 15, Henry County
Troop C
Markus G. Burns (Greenridge, MO), Zone 7, Warren County
Lane C. Coleman (Ozark, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County
Brandon T. Dorff (Collinsville, CT), Zone 10, Franklin County
Nathan W. Downs (Troy, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County
Brent W. Katzing (Sedalia, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County
Maurice Lang Jr. (Raymore, MO), Zone 2, N. St. Louis County
Patrick B. Martin (Jacksonville, IL), Zone 10, Franklin County
Tyson O. Murphy (Imperial, MO), Zone 1, N. St. Louis County
Collin J. Nichols (Troy, MO), Zone 7, Warren County
Joshua T. Parrott (Smithville, MO), Zone 8, St. Charles County
Troop D
Marissa L. Harris (Montgomery City, MO), Zone 15, Stone & Taney Counties
Christopher T. Schmidt (Rogersville, MO), Zone 4, Stone & Taney Counties
Scott J. Walden (Holt, MO), Zone 14, Barry County
Troop E
Kyle L. Hogan (Gainesville, MO), Zone 4, Bollinger/Cape Girardeau/Scott Counties
Nathaniel V. Bishop (Willow Springs, MO), Zone 9, New Madrid & Pemiscot Counties
Tyler S. Reinke (Lincoln, MO), Zone 10, Dunklin County
Richard W. Wylie (Wheaton, MO), Zone 11, Stoddard County
Troop F
Matthew M. Guinnip (Hallsville, MO), Zone 16, Camden & Miller Counties
Matthew D. Easton (Hannibal, MO), Zone 17, Camden & Miller Counties
Troop I
Nicholas I. Kucsik (Bonnots Mill, MO), Zone 3, Crawford County
Elijah D. LeBlanc (Anderson, MO), Zone 2, Phelps & Maries County
