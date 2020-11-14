Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate incident with Webb City Police

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A string of events that began around 2:00 PM in Carterville involves multiple agencies and a white male subject. Webb City Police Chief Don Melton tells us first of all, “there is no threat to the public.”

Carterville Police, Webb City Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Joplin Police Department along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were all involved at one time or another in today’s incidents.

The white male subject was traveling in a grey passenger car at a high rate of speed westbound on MacArthur/171.

At the east driveway of Planeview Auto Sales, 2023 West 5th, Webb City, the subject was involved in a minor vehicle crash. The subject then fled on foot south into the car lot.

Crime scene tape now wraps that area to the east of 171 and Prairie Flower, south of the Joplin Regional Airport.

Chief Melton tells us his this is a shooting investigation and one man is dead. Normally he says his department handles something like this inside their city. But because so many departments are involved, “we will assist the Highway Patrol DDCC.”

This is an active crime scene. Please use caution as one lane of 171 eastbound is shut down due to emergency personnel presence. MODOT Emergency Response is assisting with traffic control.

They are waiting the arrival of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

More information will be released as it becomes available later this evening.

