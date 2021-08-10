Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate fatal crash north of Seneca on MO-43

This is the second fatal crash just north of Seneca in the span of two weeks

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo — About 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening Newton County Central Dispatch were notified to reports of a serious crash on MO-43 just north of Kpok Drive closing down the highway in both directions.

Seneca Fire Protection District, Newton County Ambulance, and Newton County Deputies. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

GOOGLE SCREENSHOT OF TRAFFIC AT TIME OF CRASH.

Trooper S. Glass of MSHP Troop D tells us on scene it was a two vehicle head on crash. One driver died on the scene.

The other driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Rushed to Joplin. Then flown to another location for a higher level of care. A passenger in that car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Newton County coroner Dale Owens and Assistant Coroner Jerry Deems claimed the body around 8:30 p.m.

Doug’s Towing of Seneca removed the vehicles and debris from the scene.

Next of kin have not been notified as of the initial printing of this article. We anticipate an update overnight and the investigation into the cause of the crash will continue into the daylight Wednesday Trooper Glass tells us.

