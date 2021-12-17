Missouri State Highway Patrol CVO on scene at crash involving tractor trailer, E 15th in Joplin, Mo.

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:00 a.m. Friday reports of a two vehicle crash summoned Joplin Police to the intersection of E 15th and S Iowa.

There were no injuries reported however the crash involved a commercial vehicle (tractor trailer) and a flat bed Ford F-350.

Joplin Police tell us both vehicles were westbound and one switched lanes.

MSHP CVO responded to the crash since it involved a commercial vehicle. The results of an inspection are not known as of news time.

Both vehicles were caught together and could not move until two wreckers could pull them apart. Affordable Towing and Santa Fe Towing worked together to pull the two vehicles apart.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is responsible for enforcing the laws, rules and regulations for the State of Missouri dealing with commercial vehicles. In doing so, we support the mission of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to promote and ensure highway safety and homeland security.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is responsible for entry and upload of all safety inspections to SAFETYNET. This allows the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to give motor carriers a safety rating.

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL. COMMERCIAL VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT
Man who loved his work for Missouri State Highway Patrol, loved his wife and his daughter, Duck

MORE INFORMATION ON BEING A MSHP CVO OFFICER? WHAT DO THEY DO?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First