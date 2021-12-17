Missouri State Highway Patrol CVO on scene at crash involving tractor trailer, E 15th in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:00 a.m. Friday reports of a two vehicle crash summoned Joplin Police to the intersection of E 15th and S Iowa.

There were no injuries reported however the crash involved a commercial vehicle (tractor trailer) and a flat bed Ford F-350.

Joplin Police tell us both vehicles were westbound and one switched lanes.

MSHP CVO responded to the crash since it involved a commercial vehicle. The results of an inspection are not known as of news time.

Both vehicles were caught together and could not move until two wreckers could pull them apart. Affordable Towing and Santa Fe Towing worked together to pull the two vehicles apart.

