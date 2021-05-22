Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team summoned to Hwy NN in Newton County for investigation of serious crash

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:15 p.m. tipsters messaged us about a serious crash on Hwy NN, south of Redings Mill.

Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to the single vehicle crash, 5339 Hwy NN. Redings Mill Fire Protection District, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies all responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were were notified.

Troopers requested a Troop D crash team to respond to the location shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Redings Mill Fire are controlling traffic through the crash scene with one lane open at times. However avoid the area if at all possible.

We will update information here as it becomes available from troopers.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team summoned to Hwy NN in Newton County for investigation of serious crash — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:15 p.m. tipsters messaged us about a serious crash on Hwy NN, south of Redings Mill. Watch for updates. Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team summoned to Hwy NN in Newton County for investigation of serious crash — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:15 p.m. tipsters messaged us about a serious crash on Hwy NN, south of Redings Mill. Watch for updates. Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team summoned to Hwy NN in Newton County for investigation of serious crash — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:15 p.m. tipsters messaged us about a serious crash on Hwy NN, south of Redings Mill. Watch for updates. CUNNINGHAM PARK SITS NORTH OF MERCY PARK, VISIBLE IN THE BACKGROUND OF THIS PHOTO — JOPLIN, Mo. — Cunningham Park was directly north of the former Mercy Hospital that was destroyed in the EF-5 tornado 10 years ago that claimed 161 lives on May 22, 2011. Now where the hospital stood is a park, lower left inset. Cunningham Park remains, redesigned. >> BIT.ly/3ud171k #joplinmemorialrun #joplinmo #joplinmissouri #joplin #joplinstrong #joplinnewsfirst Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage https://www.instagram.com/p/CPL0zLJnSoy/ THE NAMES OF THE MORE THAN 161 THAT DIED — JOPLIN, Mo. — We know at least 161 died on that day from the tornado. However others succumbed to their injuries in the days, weeks and even months following. The actual total is near 168 or 169, it’s debatable. But 161 names are on the plaque that sits in Cunningham Park. At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, their names will be read in a special ceremony >> BIT.ly/3ud171k #joplinmemorialrun #joplinmo #joplinmissouri #joplin #joplinstrong #joplinnewsfirst Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage 10 YEARS AGO — JOPLIN MEMORIAL RUN — JOPLIN, Mo. — 2,000 runners remember the lives lost May 22, 2011. #joplinmemorialrun #joplinmo #joplinmissouri #joplin #joplinstrong #joplinnewsfirst Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage 10 YEARS AGO — JOPLIN MEMORIAL RUN — JOPLIN, Mo. — 2,000 runners remember the lives lost May 22, 2011. >> BIT.ly/3ud171k #joplinmemorialrun #joplinmo #joplinmissouri #joplin #joplinstrong #joplinnewsfirst Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage SPOTTED IN JASPER COUNTY — SARCOXIE, Mo. — Someone submitted some bizarre short video to us and it appeared that this is an airplane converted into an RV/Mobile Home. Family from Michigan, plane was purchased in Missouri. 🚐 Kinda crazy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First