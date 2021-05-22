Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team summoned to Hwy NN in Newton County for investigation of serious crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10:15 p.m. tipsters messaged us about a serious crash on Hwy NN, south of Redings Mill.

Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to the single vehicle crash, 5339 Hwy NN. Redings Mill Fire Protection District, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies all responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were were notified.

Troopers requested a Troop D crash team to respond to the location shortly before 11:00 p.m.

Redings Mill Fire are controlling traffic through the crash scene with one lane open at times. However avoid the area if at all possible.

We will update information here as it becomes available from troopers.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF