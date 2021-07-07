Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson recognizes some Joplin kids for their summer commUNITY service

JOPLIN, Mo. — First Lady Teresa Parson of Missouri started a campaign at the beginning of summer break to get kids across the state excited about public service and serving their commUNITY.

June 1, 2021 she stated in an online invite, “I am inviting all Missouri elementary students (grades: pre K – 6) to participate in the statewide CommUNITY Service Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to instill in kids a heart for service and ask them to join me in devoting a small portion of their summer break to serving others.”

Mia and her friends from Joplin, MO are seen waiting for their trash man to stop by so they can give him some drinks and… Posted by First Lady Teresa Parson on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The first 500 kids who participate get a free t-shirt with the program logo. And also a certificate of recognition from the First Lady of Missouri.

Wednesday, July 7, some Joplin kids were recognized on the First Lady’s social media for being a part of the summer program.

“Mia and her friends from Joplin, MO are seen waiting for their trash man to stop by so they can give him some drinks and snacks. They have been doing this every week for the last 4 weeks! Making others feel appreciated goes a long way!”

Thank you Scout, Sam, Luke, and Evie for visiting The St. Charles County Veterans Museum with cards to hand out to… Posted by First Lady Teresa Parson on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Ryan and Levi visited Station 5 in Jefferson City this morning to deliver muffins to firefighters! Thank you for serving your community!! #MissouriProud #MOKidsServe Posted by First Lady Teresa Parson on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Check out these #MOtivated kids!! Meet Rylee and Maddie who worked hard and transformed a flower garden for a local nonprofit organization, Lane Change, Inc., in Laclede County! #MOKidsServe #MissouriProud Posted by First Lady Teresa Parson on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

