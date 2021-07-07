Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson recognizes some Joplin kids for their summer commUNITY service

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — First Lady Teresa Parson of Missouri started a campaign at the beginning of summer break to get kids across the state excited about public service and serving their commUNITY. 

June 1, 2021 she stated in an online invite, “I am inviting all Missouri elementary students (grades: pre K – 6) to participate in the statewide CommUNITY Service Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to instill in kids a heart for service and ask them to join me in devoting a small portion of their summer break to serving others.

Mia and her friends from Joplin, MO are seen waiting for their trash man to stop by so they can give him some drinks and…

Posted by First Lady Teresa Parson on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The first 500 kids who participate get a free t-shirt with the program logo. And also a certificate of recognition from the First Lady of Missouri. 

Wednesday, July 7, some Joplin kids were recognized on the First Lady’s social media for being a part of the summer program. 

Mia and her friends from Joplin, MO are seen waiting for their trash man to stop by so they can give him some drinks and snacks. They have been doing this every week for the last 4 weeks! Making others feel appreciated goes a long way!” 

Click to REGISTER for the CommUNITY Service Challenge, click: https://firstlady.mo.gov/kids/register

Watch for HASHTAGS: #MoKidsServe #MissouriProud

HERE ARE SOME KIDS FEATURED ONLINE ACROSS THE STATE

Thank you Scout, Sam, Luke, and Evie for visiting The St. Charles County Veterans Museum with cards to hand out to…

Posted by First Lady Teresa Parson on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Ryan and Levi visited Station 5 in Jefferson City this morning to deliver muffins to firefighters! Thank you for serving your community!! #MissouriProud #MOKidsServe

Posted by First Lady Teresa Parson on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Check out these #MOtivated kids!! Meet Rylee and Maddie who worked hard and transformed a flower garden for a local nonprofit organization, Lane Change, Inc., in Laclede County! #MOKidsServe #MissouriProud

Posted by First Lady Teresa Parson on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

BURGLARY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. FEDERAL GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS FOR MISSOURI RESIDENTS — Chloe Louise Stith; David William Morris; Breanna Lynn Sloan; Morgan Lee Bowman; Sarah Michelle Humbard; Megan Louise Detherage; Ariel Sue Paige Divine. SEEN DURING OUR LIVE! VIDEO. SUSPECT HAD THROWN DRUG EVIDENCE UNDER THE VEHICLE WHEN HE EXITED AFTER CRASH AND WAS IMMEDIATELY TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. EVIDENCE WAS LOCATED AFTER MOVING THE CRASHED VEHICLE. (93.3 ounces of Meth as noted in press release) — CARTHAGE MAN FACING CHARGES OF FELONY DWI — AUTOPSY SCHEDULED FOR MAN WHO DIED IN CRASH — JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. A tragic story we brought you first when it happened Saturday morning at 7th and Duquesne. CARTHAGE MAN FACING CHARGES OF FELONY DWI — AUTOPSY SCHEDULED FOR MAN WHO DIED IN CRASH — JOPLIN, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. A tragic story we brought you first when it happened Saturday morning at 7th and Duquesne. JULY 4 STABBING ARREST — EWERT PARK — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article on FSHP. MAN WITH MACHETE TURNS HIMSELF IN — click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. ONE DEAD, ONE FLOWN TO JOPLIN FOR TREATMENT IN JULY 4 MOTORCYCLE CRASH — DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol release information regarding a fatality motorcycle crash. The surviving occupant was flown to Joplin, Missouri, for treatment. THE WEEKEND RECAP — WHAT YOU MISSED — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article and video clips in one place. ARMED ROBBERY AT GAS STATION, MAN DEMANDED THE CONTENTS OF CASH REGISTER DISPLAYING A LARGE MACHETE KNIFE — JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 12:45 a.m. Monday morning, Joplin Police tell us that an Armed Robbery occurred at the Gulf Gas Station, 5501 E 32nd St.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First