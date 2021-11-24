Missouri deer harvest 187K in 10 days

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 187,967 deer during the Nov. 2021 10-day firearms deer season, Nov. 13-23. Breakdown of harvest:

101,501 antlered bucks

16,435 button bucks

70,031 does

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,144 deer harvested, Texas with 4,050, and Howell with 3,244.

That’s 10K more deer from 2020 when hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 96,298 being antlered bucks, 16,128 being button bucks, and 65,343 being does.

“Clayton Wood of Augusta harvested this beautiful 10-point buck on the opening morning of the August A. Busch Conservation Area managed muzzleoader deer hunt last weekend [Sat, Nov. 20, 2021]. Despite some obstacles life has thrown at Clayton, they don’t slow him down when it comes to chasing whitetails. Congratulations!” — MDC

Click here for current preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer. Click to compare to years past numbers.

MDC reported two firearms-related hunting incidents during the November portion of the firearms deer season with both being non-fatal and self-inflicted.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes:

Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022.

Nov. 26-28 is the late youth portion of firearms season.

Dec. 4-12 runs the antlerless portion of firearms deer season.

Dec. 25-Jan. 4 is the alternative methods portion.

Click to learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online.

Get more information about deer season and hunting regulations from MDC’s 2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet.