Missouri Bomb Threat Proven False, Called In While Arkansas Manhunt Underway

Insiders tell us they believe the false bomb threat is related to what was happening five miles away

(Jane, Mo) — McDonald Co. Sheriff Michael Hall tells Four States Home Page that a bomb threat was called into the 911 Center in Missouri Monday evening just before 8:00 PM.

He says he doesn’t believe the threat is credible but all precautions are being made.

“This evening Walmart received a bomb threat at approximately 8 p.m. at the Jane Walmart.



An evacuation was done the fire personnel and law enforcement and then law enforcement did a security sweep inside.



Nothing suspicious was located in the building .



The building was turned back over to Walmart management who made the decision to go ahead and release people back into the building.



Investigation is still underway working with Wal-Mart management team to try to determine who made the phone call threat into Walmart.” Sheriff Michael Hall, McDonald County

At the same time about five miles away near Hiwasse and the Highlands area a manhunt was underway, busying authorities.

HIGHLANDS AREA: We are currently out with multiple agencies in the Highlands trying to locate a suspect who fled on foot after a State Police pursuit then stole a truck in Bella Vista. If you live in the northwest corner of the Highlands near the Highlands Golf Course (Highlands/Glasgow/Kinross area), please be sure your vehicles and homes are locked and keep an eye out for a 2003 red Ford F250 truck, AR license plate 068XGL. Report this vehicle or anything suspicious to our department – 479-855-3771. Bella Vista Police Department

The truck was located, crashed out in Oklahoma, and the suspect fled on foot. It’s not believed he is in Missouri any longer.

Insiders tell us they believe the incidents are related.