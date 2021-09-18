Missouri Bicentennial Parade live! from the Capitol at Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor and First Lady Teresa Parson are hosting the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The parade will celebrate the swearing-in of Missouri’s elected officials from this year’s Bicentennial Inauguration as well as highlight the history and significance of all 114 counties and the City of Saint Louis, which compromise the state of Missouri.

There are more than 100 entries in the parade today Joplin News First shared the live! broadcast from Jefferson City. Also live! on the Governor’s FB page.

Edith Harrington, a World War II United States Cadet Nurse Corps member, is announced as the 2021 Bicentennial Inaugural Parade Grand Marshal.

THE GRAND MARSHAL … Ms. Harrington, 98, was born and raised and has spent the majority of her life in Missouri. She graduated from Atlanta High School in 1937 and enrolled in pre-nursing courses at Kirksville State Teachers College. Ms. Harrington then went on to complete her training at the University of Missouri-Columbia. While at the University of Missouri, she cared for wounded and sick U.S. Navy soldiers at Columbia Hospital.

In 1943, Ms. Harrington joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps (USCNC). After serving her country and completing the USCNC program, she returned home, earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and married her husband, Ward Harrington. Mr. & Ms. Harrington were married for nearly 65 years before his passing, and they lived, worked, and raised their two daughters in Macon. Ms. Harrington resides in Macon to this day and enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.