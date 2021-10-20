Missouri bear season continues, five bears harvested in our region, topping list thus far

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation update information in Missouri’s first state-sanctioned bear season. The hunters were chosen in a random draw this past summer. The bear season will end the 27th.

“As of right now 7 bears have been harvested during Missouri’s black bear season. 5 bears in Zone 1 (Southwest) and 2 in Zone 2 (Southeast). The photo is a picture of the first Hunter in Zone 2 to harvest a bear.” — MDOC, Wednesday AM

Permit and harvest quotas Oct. 18-27

BMZ 1: Permit quota of 200 issued with a harvest quota of 20 bears.

BMZ 2: Permit quota of 150 issued with a harvest quota of 15 bears.

BMZ 3: Permit quota of 50 issued with a harvest quota of 5 bears.

THERE ARE THREE ZONES DETERMINED AND ONLY A LIMITED NUMBER OF PERMITS WERE GIVEN. NO ONE IS ALLOWED TO HUNT NORTH OF THE MISSOURI RIVER.

Being able to add this iconic species to the long list of hunting opportunities for Missourians is a testament to the decades of bear research and management by MDC staff,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “A limited annual hunting season will help manage the growing number of black bears in the state.”

Hunting hours will be 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. MDC says firearms and archery will be allowed. Baiting and the use of dogs will not be allowed.

Harvesting rules:

One bear per limit

Only lone bears can be taken

Hunters cannot take bears that are known to be in the presence of others bears, including female black bears with cubs

Do not disturb, push, harass, or take bears from a den

Hunters must wear hunter orange, make reasonable efforts to retrieve shot bears, and may not leave or abandon commonly edible portions.

MDC says all harvested bears must be telechecked by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest and must remain intact as a field-dressed carcass or quartered until the bear has been telechecked. MDC will also require the submission of a tooth from each harvested bear within 10 days of harvest. MDC says this will help with black bear research and management.

“Hunters who are issued permits must call MDC each day before they intend to hunt to determine if the BMZ-specific quota has been reached. If harvest quotas are not reached, the season will close at the end of the 10 designated hunting days,” the release states.

