Missouri Air National Guard B-2 stealth bomber salute to Joplin Healthcare workers; Follower video reel and more about the B-2 at Whiteman AFB

Joplin was added to the schedule thanks to a MoANG granted request from Mo. Senator Bill White

JOPLIN, Mo. — It wasn’t on the morning schedule to have Joplin as a stop however Missouri Senator Bill White who represents Joplin from District 32 and his staff had a few conversations and it was in the flight path on the way to return to Whiteman AFB at Knob Nobster, Mo.

“I found out at 3:33 PM, we had been talking all day,” Shannon Becker of Joplin News First. “Senator White is the Chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Military Affairs Committee so he pulled a few strings and asked if the b-2 Stealth’s could fly over his hometown tonight at Joplin since it’s really on their way home? Missouri Air National Guard said yes!”

“This salute and flyovers are a part of an Air Force-wide effort to honor first responders as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Col. Ken Eaves, commander of the 131st Bomb Wing, stated in a media release.

The original schedule as follows and then Joplin was added at the end:

4:14 PM Camdenton

4:50 PM Cape Girardeau

5:12 PM St. Louis

5:43 PM Columbia

6:00 PM Jefferson City

6::22 PM Springfield

6:39 PM Joplin

NOTE: Flyovers are fully functional training missions, designed to maintain the lethality and readiness of Air Force pilots and maintainers. They are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and are incorporated into existing flying schedules.

The U.S. Air Force performs almost 1,000 flyovers each year, to include air shows, national-level sporting events, and any event in support of a patriotic holiday.

Col. Eaves finally states, “We greatly appreciate the selfless service and sacrifices of our medical professionals and other COVID-19 essential workers. As Guardsman, we’ve been honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these incredible professionals. Currently, hundreds of Missouri Air and Army National Guardsmen are mobilized to support these efforts.”

The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. A dramatic leap forward in technology, the bomber represents a major milestone in the U.S. bomber modernization program. The B-2 brings massive firepower to bear, in a short time, anywhere on the globe through previously impenetrable defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bobbie Garcia) INSET: Joplin Missouri photo taken by Christopher Collinsworth. May 8, 2020. Photo taken at former Eastgate Theater property 3000 E 15th. Missouri Air National Guard Salute to COVID-19 Essential Workers. To view more of his local photos of high-altitude aircraft click here.

The first B-2 was publicly displayed on Nov. 22, 1988, when it was rolled out of its hangar at Air Force Plant 42, Palmdale, California. Its first flight was July 17, 1989. The B-2 Combined Test Force, Air Force Flight Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is responsible for flight testing the engineering, manufacturing and development aircraft on the B-2.

Whiteman AFB, Missouri, is the only operational base for the B-2. The first aircraft, Spirit of Missouri, was delivered Dec. 17, 1993. Depot maintenance responsibility for the B-2 is performed by Air Force contractor support and is managed at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Center at Tinker AFB, Okla. Read more…