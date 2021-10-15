Missing woman case; Fire at residence where she was pictured in a cage, determined arson by state investigators

Cassidy Rainwater is still missing. Last seen in July. Two men are now charged with her kidnapping.

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri State Fire Marshal report has classified the fire at the property where Cassidy Rainwater allegedly was kidnapped as arson.

According to the incident report, the incident is labeled as second-degree arson. The report also says around $40,000 was lost from the fire, and the classification is undetermined and criminal.

The fire happened at the Moon Valley Road property on the evening of October 4. During the initial investigation, a Dallas County deputy found a device resembling a tripwire. That discovery led to the Springfield bomb squad investigating the incident.

On October 12, OzarksFirst obtained a report from the bomb squad stating that two incendairy devices were found at the scene. The bomb squad found the two incendairy devices made with mortar tubes, balloons, and coiled fuses with a tripwire attached.

The Fire Marshal report also lists James Phelps as married. Phelps and Timothy Norton have been charged with kidnapping.

Both Phelps and Norton were in custody two weeks leading up to the fire and they are still in custody. Their next scheduled court date in Dallas County is Nov. 5.

