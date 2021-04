CARTHAGE, Mo. — Media release Monday from the Jasper County Sheriff’s office states simply an date on three missing juveniles from April 3, 2021.

Missing juveniles, Alexus Crawford, Morgan Holderman and Jasmine Holliday have been

located by the Kansas City Police Department and are safe. SHERIFF RANDEE KAISER

Without revealing where each lived specifically. One was from the Kansas City area, another from Rolla and the third from northern Missouri. They went missing April 3 from the Joplin area.

