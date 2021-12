JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Early Thursday morning, Dec. 9, 2021, Jasper County Emergency Communications release information on a missing teen.

Layla Coose, 14, was last seen at her residence in La Russell, Mo.

Tye dye shirt

Black shorts

Poss. green or grey Nike backpack

If you have any information or if located please contact the Jasper County Sheriff Department 417-358-8177 or call 911

