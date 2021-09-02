Missing teen from Joplin area, Jasper County, Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Information regarding a missing 14-year-old has been released. If you have any information or think you have seen this teen. If you have information, or if located call 911. Jasper County Sheriff’s office 417.356.8177, or JASCO 417.359.9100.
- NAME: Eternity Schafer
- AGE: 14
- DESCRIPTION: WF 5’2” 115# BL/HAZ
- CIRCUMSTANCE: Last seen early morning hours 09/02/21 at residence S. Central City Rd.
Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.