Missing Oklahoma trio, person of interest identified and interviewed

The 2001 maroon Taurus the two men were supposed to be traveling in was found abandoned Thursday morning

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Thursday afternoon information released by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office stating detectives had located and talked to the person of interest in the disappearance of Glenda “Cookie” Parton.

10:15 a.m. THURSDAY — Authorities confirm the passenger car the two men, 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 59-year-old Dwayne Selby, were supposed to be traveling in was found abandoned at Mohawk Park.

— Authorities confirm the passenger car the two men, 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 59-year-old Dwayne Selby, were supposed to be traveling in was found abandoned at Mohawk Park. 2:15 p.m. THURSDAY — “The person of interest in the disappearance of Glenda ‘Cookie’ Parton has been identified, located and interviewed. We no longer need tips on his identity. Thank you to everyone who submitted tips and helped to get the word out by sharing this information.” — TCSO

Jack Grimes 2001, Maroon 4 door, Ford Taurus, was discovered, abandoned in Mohawk Park Thursday morning.

The Pryor Creek Police Dept. have issued a Silver Alert for Parton on Wednesday. There is no provided information that it has been canceled. Or that she has been located. Her car was found, abandoned along US-75 (notice left of map above) on Tuesday. Security images with man, who is now known to authorities, were from Monday evening at a local store.

Jack Grimes 2001, Maroon 4 door, Ford Taurus, was discovered, abandoned in Mohawk Park Thursday morning. No additional information provided by authorities.

This is a Breaking News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.