Missing Neosho, Mo. man victim of murder; Suspect arrested and charged with Homicide 1st

NEOSHO, Mo. – A Neosho man is now charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action after a Neosho Police Dept. investigation. Cameron Stotts, 29, is facing charges filed by the Newton County Prosecutor’s office and is being held in the Newton County jail

Alexis Guajardo Perez, 22, was reported missing Nov. 16, 2021, by his family according to NPD. Neosho Police submitted his name to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, then Missouri State Highway Patrol registered him on their website as an active missing person.

Guajardo Perez body was located recently in NE Oklahoma after a witness led investigators to where his body was dumped.

VICTIM’S MISSING PERSON POSTER FROM NEOSHO, MO POLICE DEPARTMENT. JOPLIN NEWS FIRST FILE IMAGE.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Neosho Police Detective Dan Cook the crime of murder occurred on Nov. 9, 2021.

“The facts herein are true: On or about 11-09-2021, Mr. Stotts committed the offense of murder in the First Degree, by shooting the victim, Alexis Ekiam Guajardo Perez three times with a firearm. Mr. Guajardo Perez was reported to be inside Mr. Stott’s residence (616 S College St, Neosho Mo) when the crime occurred. A third party was present in the home and was a witness to the shooting. The witness observed Mr. Stotts point a firearm towards Mr. Guajardo Perez and fire three shots. The witness stated the weapon appeared to be a “.45 caliber” semi automatic hand gun.

After shooting Mr. Guajardo Perez, Mr. Stotts reportedly placed the body of Mr. Guajardo Perez in the basement of the residence. Two to three days after the shooting, Mr. Stotts solicited the help of the witness to remove the body of Mr. Guajardo Perez from the basement of the residence. During an interview, the witness told officers that he was in fear of his life and believed that Mr. Stotts would also kill him if he did not help him dispose of the body. When the witness arrived at the residence, Mr. Stotts had wrapped the body of Mr. Guajardo Perez in black plastic and duct tape. They placed the body into the trunk of the witness vehicle. The witness and Mr. Stotts then drove the vehicle to an area in Ottawa County Oklahoma. The body was laid beside the roadway and then rolled down an embankment.“

616 S COLLEGE, NEOSHO, MO. THE RESIDENCE WHERE THE MURDER IS ALLEGED TO HAVE TAKEN PLACE ON OR AROUND NOV. 9, 2021.

(PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT CON’T )”During the interview process, the witness admitted to being present when the murder occurred. He later took officers to the location where the deceased body was dumped in Ottawa County Oklahoma. Officers were able to find what appeared to be a body, wrapped in black plastic duct tape, at the bottom of the hillside, near where the witness stated the body had been dumped.”

VICTIM LISTTING ON MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ACTIVE MISSING PERSONS. JOPLIN NEWS FIRST FILE SCREENSHOT.

616 S COLLEGE, NEOSHO, MO. GOOGLE STREET VIEW, UNKNOWN DATE.

