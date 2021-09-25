Missing man from Avilla, Mo., wandered from residence

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Donald Elliott, 52. He is disoriented due to a medical condition and wandered from his residence at 8869 County Road 65, Avilla.

He is wearing blue jeans and a black Harley Davidson t-shirt. He has been missing Saturday since about 10:30 AM, 09-25-21.

He may have been on foot walking toward Sarcoxie in eastern Jasper County, western Lawrence County several hours ago.

If anyone has seen this individual please contact JASCO at 417-359-9100.

