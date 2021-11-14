Missing man found dead from injuries in motorcycle crash; Stark City, Mo. man was missing nearly four months

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A man who was declared missing, along with his 1988 Harley Davidson, on July 17, 2021, was located deceased Sunday. Joseph “JoJo” McClelland, 62, it is believed to have died in the single motorcycle crash, four miles north of Stella, Mo. on Poppy Drive.

According to family in July he was last seen leaving his residence in Stark City, Mo. riding a 1988 Harley Davidson and his destination was a creek near Stella.

Information provided by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday state the actual date of the fatal crash is unknown. However it occurred along the path he was supposed to be traveling July 17. And not checking in with family was out of the ordinary.

Tpr. J.T. Martin states, “[Motorcycle] failed to negotiate a curve travelled off the roadway and struck a utility pole.”

Authorities do not state who discovered the crash Sunday morning.

Metro Towing removed the crashed motorcycle.

Newton County Deputy Coroner Brian Artherton claimed the body. McClelland was transported to the county medical examiners office.



TWO MISSING POSTERS RELEASED IN JULY 2021 AS FAMILY AND AUTHORITIES WERE SEARCHING FOR THE DECEASED WHEREABOUTS.

Next of kin were notified. We will update more information here on our news tab as it is released by authorities.