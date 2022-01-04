Missing indigenous man in NE Okla.

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Oklahoma Police Dept release details regarding a missing indigenous man.



“Kaleb Bottoms hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday 12/24/2021 (Christmas Eve) at approximately 10:30 am, when he left the NOCA Recovery faculty in Miami Ok. Kaleb frequents the Ft Smith, and possibly Poteau area.”

Kaleb is 6’1” with brown hair and green eyes.

Miami PD emphasize, “Kaleb’s family has reported him as missing and are very worried about him.”

They request anyone with information please Det. Kelly Johnson at 918-541-2312.

HOLD DOWN ON IMAGE TO SAVE FOR DISTRIBUTION.

