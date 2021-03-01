Missing Father and Two Small Sons are Dead; Missouri State Highway Patrol Identify the Three and Begin Death Investigation

Greene County Sheriff's Office states there were several attempts to issue an Amber Alert, but the case did not meet the criteria to issue any

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say a Springfield area father who was going through a separation with his wife told casino workers in Miami, Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 24, he was going to make a new start with his kids as he withdrew $600 from his debit card there.

Now just days later the father and two boys bodies are located in Benton County, Missouri, north of Springfield.

“We are saddened to report the identities of the bodies located in rural Benton County have been identified as: Kaiden Peak, 4 years old; Mayson Peak, 3 years old; & Darrell Peak, 40 years old.” MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL – TROOP A

They had not been seen or heard from since Friday. Greene County Sheriff’s Office said that while several attempts to issue an Amber Alert had been made, the case did not meet the criteria to issue any.

The child custody was a civil case between separated husband and wife. However the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Detectives decided to pursue criminal charges for the arrest of the father, Darrell Peak on Monday, Sheriff Jim Arnott stated, “Dozens of leads were generated and despite the family’s belief that Darrell would not harm his children, on February 28th. Detectives decided to pursue criminal charges for the arrest of Darrell, hoping that this would generate additional tips and leads.”

“It is with much sadness that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announces a very tragic ending to the Missing Person’s investigation involving Darrell, Mayson and Kaiden Peak. This evening, the three were discovered deceased in Benton County, not far from where they were last observed and contacted by law enforcement in the Warsaw area, 16 hours prior to the missing persons report with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department provided a timeline of events leading to the discovery of the father and sons:

Wednesday, Feb. 24 According to court documents, authorities learned on February 27 that on February 24, Darrell was seen at a casino in Miami, Oklahoma pulling out $600 from his debit card saying that he and his kids are going to get a fresh start.

Thursday, Feb. 25 Around 4 p.m – Darrell was armed with a pistol and seen driving away with the children. He was known to carry regularly. Around 5:30 p.m. – A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper who stopped to check on Darrell’s disabled vehicle contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Darrell refused assistance. Around 5:52 p.m. – a Benton County deputy reported seeing a man and two children walking along Highway 65. When the deputy turned around to talk to the father and sons, she couldn’t find them. Around 7 p.m. – MSHP sent a trooper to the area to check on a man walking with two children, but the trooper couldn’t find them.

Friday, Feb. 26 Around 10:30 a.m. – The family contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to file a missing person’s report. Around 12:58 p.m. – a Statewide BOLO alert was sent out for the three missing persons Around 1:01 p.m. – Missing persons information entered into the system Around 1:24 p.m. MSHP troopers and Benton County deputies responded and began searching for the father and sons in the places where they were last seen.

Monday, March 1 The bodies were found together inside a structure.



For additional information, please contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol who are conducting the death investigation in the Warsaw area.

