Missing Carthage man, have you seen him?

Kevin C. Hagan, 55, left home without his cell phone and hearing aids. Without meds he can seem agitated or confused.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s office are asking for the public help in locating:

NAME: Kevin Hagan

Kevin Hagan DOB: 05/29/1965 (55)

05/29/1965 (55) HEIGHT: 5’ 8”

5’ 8” WEIGHT: 155 lbs

155 lbs EYES: blue

blue HAIR: dirty blonde

dirty blonde LAST SEEN: Friday, July 17. Wearing white NB tennis shoes, jean shorts, white t-shirt.

“He was supposed to be at a doctor’s appointment in Carthage, MO [Friday] at 930 a.m. 1 mile from his home and never made it to the appointment. This is NOT typical behavior for him. He left his cell phone at home.” Kevin Hagan’s daughter

CLICK DOWNLOAD FOR POSTER PDF





VARIOUS MISSING POSTERS. CLICK TO VIEW HIGH RES. THEN SAVE IMAGE TO PHONE, THEN DISTRIBUTE.

MISSING PERSON TIMELINE

07/19/20 UPDATE: 48 hours now and still no contact from my dad. This is NOT typical behavior for him. Please, any information anyone may have contact the Carthage Police Department 417-237-7200 or the Jasper County Emergency Services 417-359-9100 Case #20-01988

07/18/20 UPDATE: We still have not heard from my dad. It has now been a full 24 hours with no word from him. Please continue to share, and if you have any information contact the departments listed below.

UPDATE: Carthage, MO Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Department have been contacted. Kevin Hagan is now listed as a missing person. If you have seen, heard from, or have any information in regards to his wearabouts please contact the Carthage, MO Police Department 417-237-7200 or Jasper County Sheriff’s Department 417-358-8177

He drives a gold/tan, 2000 Honda Accord 4 door sedan with no tinted windows; there is slight damage in the middle of the front bumper and slight damage on the left side of the back bumper. Missouri License plate CC55Z. The pictures below are not actual pictures of his vehicle just examples of what he drives. Last seen wearing jean shorts, t-shirt, and white New Balances. He’s 55 years of age, 5’8, 155 lbs, wears glasses, has dirty blonde hair, a red mustache, and blue eyes

My dad left for a doctor’s appointment at 9 a.m. this morning in Carthage, MO., did not make it to the appointment and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you’ve seen or heard from Kevin Hagan today, please contact Jo Ann Hagan Brandt or myself.

#KEVINHAGANMISSING