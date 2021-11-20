Missing boy, 2-years old, from Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. — Late Friday evening authorities in Barry County, Missouri release details on a “child abduction” out of Cassville.

Easton Youngman

2-year-old male

Wearing Monsters Inc onesie

Last seen at 7p.m. in Cassville, Mo. Nov. 19. Suspect is Amber Dawn Piziali. Driving an older model white Ford Explorer. Piziali is the child’s grandmother.

Easton Youngman has been entered into NCIC as endangered/missing.

If you have information or if seen call 911. Cassville PD Case Number 21-2214.

