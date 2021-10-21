Missing adult from Jasper County, Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s office release information regarding an adult female who has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 20, according to a release from the Jasper County Emergency Services.

Laura A. Coulter, 47, was last seen at her residence. Her family is concerned.

She was wearing maroon glasses, black shirt/red sleeves with black leggings.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s office , 417-358-8177, or JASCO, 417-359-9100.

