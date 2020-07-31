LOCATED: Missing 10-year-old in Newton County

UPDATE: The child was located safe, a few minutes before 9:00 PM.
We had some ask why an Amber Alert was not issued. Specific criteria must be met to issue an Amber Alert.
AMBER Alert Activation Criteria
In order for an AMBER Alert to be forwarded for dissemination via the Alert Missouri program the following criteria must be met:
1. Law enforcement officials have a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred, which meets the definition in RSMo. 565.110 or 565.115.
2. Law enforcement officials believe there is a credible threat of serious bodily injury or death to the victim.
3. Enough descriptive information exists about the victim and the abductor for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert.
4. The victim of the abduction is a child age 17 years or younger.
5. The child’s name and other critical data elements – including the child abduction (CA) flag – have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL WEBSITE – ABOUT AMBER ALERT
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:00 PM a 10-year-old boy left an address on foot, south of Redings Mill. Newton County Sheriff’s Office have posted information on their FB page.
Authorities are not asking for the public help at this time. Please allow the trained officers and searchers to continue their work this evening. If they are seeking the public support we will alert you.
“Jesse England – Age 10 – Last Seen 2 Hours Ago near 7300 Beef Branch Road, south of Redings Mill.
Brown Hair, Blue Eyes, about 115 pounds.
Last seen wearing: Yellow T-Shirt with a Pineapple on it, Aqua colored shorts, blue shoes. Has a blue cast on his right arm.”NCSO