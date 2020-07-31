LOCATED: Missing 10-year-old in Newton County

UPDATE: The child was located safe, a few minutes before 9:00 PM.

We had some ask why an Amber Alert was not issued. Specific criteria must be met to issue an Amber Alert.

In order for an AMBER Alert to be forwarded for dissemination via the Alert Missouri program the following criteria must be met:

1. Law enforcement officials have a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred, which meets the definition in RSMo. 565.110 or 565.115.

2. Law enforcement officials believe there is a credible threat of serious bodily injury or death to the victim.

3. Enough descriptive information exists about the victim and the abductor for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert.

4. The victim of the abduction is a child age 17 years or younger.

5. The child’s name and other critical data elements – including the child abduction (CA) flag – have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.