Minor crash takes down pole, causing West 20th delays Friday

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 12:30 PM Friday a minor crash broke off a pole at the Southwest corner of West 20th and Empire Ave. According to eyewitnesses a dump truck came by before police arrived and snagged part of the downed line across 20th and broke off a second pole (see photos).

No reported injuries. Avoid the area if possible. 2000 block of Empire was already closed due to sidewalk and curb construction.

In the expert cover photo from Melissa H. the ones wearing high-res vests are construction workers who were already on the scene. This is taken before the second pole comes down.

The second pole that was broke off as dump truck came through and snagged line.

Liberty officials arrived quickly and cut up the two downed poles. Watch for delays as they will reset new poles Friday afternoon.

Joplin Police tell us no one was injured. Comer’s Wrecker Service towed the disabled vehicle.