Minivan rolls off I-49 Thursday afternoon in Newton County

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday reports of a crash near State Route V/35 mm on I-49.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. 

The crash was located between the I-49 northbound lanes and entrance ramp to north I-49 from State Route V. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper H. Clemons us on the scene the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital by Newton County Ambulance. Single occupant/male driver was wearing his seat belt as he veered off the right side of the roadway, down a steep embankment and overturned.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available. We do not anticipate more information to be released. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First