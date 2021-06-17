Minivan rolls off I-49 Thursday afternoon in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday reports of a crash near State Route V/35 mm on I-49.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The crash was located between the I-49 northbound lanes and entrance ramp to north I-49 from State Route V.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper H. Clemons us on the scene the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital by Newton County Ambulance. Single occupant/male driver was wearing his seat belt as he veered off the right side of the roadway, down a steep embankment and overturned.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available. We do not anticipate more information to be released.