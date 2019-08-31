Military Honors in Carl Junction Saturday

(Carl Junction, Mo.) — In a message posted on social media by Carl Junction Police Department, you might hear what sounds like shots fired Saturday.

This morning, Saturday, August 31, a military funeral will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, Lewis and Cowgill Streets.

Sometime between 11:30 am and noon, an honor guard will be firing a 21-gun style salute for our honored veteran. This will be done in three volleys, using blank ammunition. The salute had been approved by the city.



Our condolences to the family, and our appreciation for this individual’s service to our country.