Military grade mortar found by city employee in Rich Hill, Mo.; Detonated safely by U.S. Army Bomb Squad from Fort Riley, Kan.

Bates County Sheriff says EOD Specialists from Fort Riley, Kan. responded, National Guard Unit out of Camp Clark in Nevada, Mo. assisted.

RICH HILL, Mo. — Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. the Bates County Sheriff’s office was contacted to assist the police in Rich Hill.

In a release of information from Bates County SO, it was reported to be a military grade mortar that was found in a city owned building. “Apparently an employee was looking for some tools in the building when the item was discovered.”

Upon arrival of deputies, contact was made with Lee’s Summit Bomb Squad. Since the mortar is something you don’t see everyday a chain of referrals began. Lee’s Summit referred to the Kansas City Bomb Squad. “Deputies sent photos of the mortar to the Kansas City Bomb Squad who referred the call to EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Specialists out of Ft. Riley, Kansas.”

As of the initial printing of this article officials had cordoned off the area while awaiting the arrival of the Ft. Riley EOD Specialists. The National Guard Unit out of Camp Clark in Nevada, Mo. is assisting.

During investigation they believe the device was originally found approximately a year ago and placed on a shelf and forgotten until now.

WHAT IS AN EOD SPECIALIST? “As an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist, you’ll be the Army’s preeminent tactical and technical explosives expert. You’ll have the advanced training and critical skills needed to disable and defeat explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction. You’ll research and identify military weapons, assist leadership in the preparation and use of advanced robotics, dispose of hazardous objects, and perform missions in support of Army units worldwide, across all environmental conditions.” – U.S. ARMY

Update information from BCSO says around 4 p.m. the U.S. Army Bomb Squad from Fort Riley, Kansas detonated the live mortar round safely. As of 4:30 p.m. the area was deemed safe and emergency crews were clearing the area.

At around 9:00hrs deputies were called to assist Rich Hill Police Department on a report of a military grade mortar… Posted by Bates County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

If you are in the Rich Hill area a short time ago you would have heard a large explosion. Everything is ok and that… Posted by Bates County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

